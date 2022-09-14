Fire, loud explosions reported in US base in east of Syria

Smoke is seen rising from the vicinity of the a base belonging to the American occupying forces in Omar oil field in the east of Deir Al-Zur, local media have reported.

Russian "Sputnik" news agency on Wednesday afternoon reported that a big fire broke out at the American army base in the "Al-Omar" oil field located in "Deir Al-Zur" province in eastern Syria.

Sputnik, quoting its correspondent in the province reported that plumes of smoke were still visible at the American base until the publication of this news.

According to the report while the fire in the American base flaring the American troops flew drones in the sky of the area.

Local sources told Sputnik that several explosions were heard one after another after the fire broke out in the American base.

The cause for the fire and loud explosion is not revealed to the media.

