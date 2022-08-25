Rockets hit inside Turkey's Zelikan base in Iraq

Five 122 mm rockets have hit the Turkish base in Mosul (the capital of Nineveh province in northern Iraq), according to the reports.

News sources added that the rockets have been fired from Mosul towards Zelikan base.

No details about the possible damage or casualties have been published yet.

A PKK-affiliated media recently reported that the PKK elements have targeted an armored vehicle of the Turkish army with a Russian anti-tank guided missile called "ATGM" and destroyed it.

The media added that the attack was carried out about two weeks ago in Iraq's Duhok province.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

