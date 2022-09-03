  1. Politics
US base comes under rocket attack in E Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported on Saturday evening that the sound of several explosions were heard from the illegal base of the US forces in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

Some news sources say that three rockets hit the American base in eastern Syria.

These news sources added that several explosions were heard at the American base in the "Al-Omar" oil field in the east of Deir ez-Zor and the flames are also spreading.

Some sources also reported that the American base in this area was targeted by three rockets.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that these attacks were carried out with 107 mm Fajr-1 rockets.

No casualties of these attacks have yet been released.

