According to the report, Al-Arabiya in its Twitter account, quoting the "Syrian Human Rights Watch", announced that a missile hit near the base of the US-led international coalition in the al-Omar oil field in the suburbs of Deir ez-Zor.

More details of the attack have not yet been released.

In the past days, there have been several reports of explosions near the base. The news sources reported on Monday a rocket attack on the US base in eastern Syria.

