Missile hits Turkish army base accurately in Iraq (+VIDEO)

The Turkish Bamarni base in Iraqi Kurdistan was targeted by a guided missile, according to the reports.

It is still unclear which group or individual is responsible for the attack but the attack's video was published by a PKK-affiliated media.

According to the published video, this missile accurately hit a bulldozer in the base and destroyed it.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

