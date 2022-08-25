Fresh rocket attack reported on US base in Syria

A US military base in Syria's Conoco gas field was targeted by rockets for the second time, SANA reported.

Several explosions were heard in the US base following the rocket attack, according to the reports.

It is not yet clear whether the attack resulted in casualties or not.

The US forces quickly closed the area, the reports say.

On Wednesday, news sources announced that two US military bases were targeted in eastern Syria.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Wednesday evening that the US military base in the "Al-Omar" oil field located in the east of Syria was targeted by a missile attack.

The loud sound of several explosions has shaken the US base in the Al Omar oil field located on the border line between Syria and Iraq, the report added.

This news source added the US army base in Al-Omar Square was attacked with five rockets.

Some news sources say that following the attack, the US Army base has also been targeted in the Conoco gas field in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur province.

Several US military forces were injured due to the attack, according to the reports.

News sources on early Thursday also reported a new attack launched by US forces in eastern Syria.

This is the second time in a row that the United States targets Syria.

Commenting on the US attack, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric emphasized supporting the territorial integrity of Syria.

