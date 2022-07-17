Iran welcomes Azeri-Armenian FMs meeting: envoy

"The I.R. of Iran supports any process/initiative that leads to lasting peace, stability and security in the region. Bilateral talks and intra-regional dialogues ( 3+3 Mechanism / Iran-Russia-Turkey+Azerbaijan-Armenia-Georgia) are the best for a long-term stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus", the ambassador noted, according to the Azerbaijani Trend news website.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Georgia for their first bilateral meeting since 2020 when thousands died in a conflict over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, Euro News reported.

The meeting between Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi comes months after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels.

The pair met to "advance discussions" on a peace treaty between the countries.