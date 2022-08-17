FM, Raeisi appoint new consulate general to Georgia

Hossein Zafarqassimpour was appointed as the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Batumi, Georgia, at the suggestion of Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and in a decree issued by Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the President of Iran

On Wednesday, Hossein Zafarqasmpour met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and presented his plan and work priorities in Batumi and was informed about the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hossein Zafarqasmpour has previously worked in the consular departments of the embassies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan and Greece. He also served as the deputy director of the passport and visa department and the head of the department of consular protection and judicial affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Mahmoud Adeeb" has already been appointed as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Georgia.

MNA