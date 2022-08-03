  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2022, 7:00 PM

Tensions in Karabakh reportedly escalates

Tensions in Karabakh reportedly escalates

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Tensions in Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has escalated as the Armenian side accuses the other side of conducting drone attack on its forces.

At the same time as the tensions in Karabakh rose, Karabakh claimed that Azerbaijan's forces attacked its forces with drones and mortars.

The Armenian side of Karabakh said in a statement on Wednesday that "Eight Armenian soldiers wounded and another one killed in another gross breach of ceasefire by Azerbaijan."

As the border clashes escalate, the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan's authorities announced on Wednesday that one of their soldiers was killed as a result of the shooting of the Armenian forces in the "Lachin" district.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours, three cases of breach of the ceasfire by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the region which is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

MNA/FNA14010512000786

News Code 189859
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189859/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News