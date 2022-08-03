Tensions in Karabakh reportedly escalates

At the same time as the tensions in Karabakh rose, Karabakh claimed that Azerbaijan's forces attacked its forces with drones and mortars.

The Armenian side of Karabakh said in a statement on Wednesday that "Eight Armenian soldiers wounded and another one killed in another gross breach of ceasefire by Azerbaijan."

As the border clashes escalate, the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan's authorities announced on Wednesday that one of their soldiers was killed as a result of the shooting of the Armenian forces in the "Lachin" district.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours, three cases of breach of the ceasfire by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the region which is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

