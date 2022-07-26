Iran may open consulate in Armenia's Syunik prov.

Parsyan, along with Syunik Provincial Governor Robert Ghukasyan, met with the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri in April in Armenia and discussed the possibility of opening a consulate in this province.

"We have offered several places to the ambassador and the consul. It now seems those issues are being clarified. We saw a practical willingness and clarity on their part to have a consulate in Kapan," Parsyan told Hetq. "Judging by their attitude, we are talking about this year."

Armenia and Iran have embassies in the other’s country but no consulates.

In the April meeting, the Iranian ambassador reaffirmed his country's position regarding the inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Armenia and said that all countries should respect it.

"Talk about the corridors regarding transportation links are unacceptable for us. We believe Armenia should preserve its territorial integrity,” Zohouri said at the time.

Ghukasyan and Parsyan thanked the ambassador for Iran's official position regarding “corridors”.

MA/PR