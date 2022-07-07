Regional security strictly hinges on stability in S Caucasus

Islamic Republic is ready to use all its capacities and potentials to help establish lasting peace in South Caucasus region.

Shamkhani made the remarks in his meeting with the Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council Armen V. Grigoryan in Yerevan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

He referred to the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between the two countries of Iran and Armenia and said that suitable ways have been paved for the two countries to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

He also said that there is no limitation for expanding bilateral ties as the Iranian and Armenian nations have backed each other over the past decades during difficult times at regional and international levels.

The current volume of economic exchanges between the two countries fall short of existing capacities, he said and emphasized acceleration of efforts to increase trade and economic exchanges.

He added that promoting economic and trade ties should be put on the top agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council hailed Iran’s role in helping develop relations among South Caucasus countries.

Grigoryan pointed to the age-old relations between the two countries and said that the two countries of Iran and Armenia enjoy high capacity to develop their ties in the fields of economy and security.

The projects for transmission of electricity between the two countries and gas swap deal between Armenia and Turkmenistan are of the most important issues in bilateral relations, he added.

While praising key role of Islamic Republic of Iran in creating peace and stability in the region, he pointed out that Iran’s outstanding role in this respect will strengthen stable security in the region as well.

