Iran-Azerbaijan relations on right path: FM Amir-Abdollahian

"We held important and friendly talks with my brother Bayramov," Amir-Abdoolahian wrote on his Twitter account in Farsi Language.

"Bilateral, regional and international topis were reviewed and the peaceful settlement of Karabakh was emphasized based on the principles of maintaining territorial integrity and respect for sovereignty," the top Iranian diplomat added.

"Relations continue on the right path. Mr. ]lham Aliyev's visit to Tehran was on the agenda of both sides," the foreign minister concluded.

KI