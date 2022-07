Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

Referring to the importance of relations with neighboring countries, especially Muslim nations, he emphasized that Iran favors having comprehensive relations and cooperation with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Mousavi, for his part, presented the latest reports about the developments related to the relations between Tehran and Baku to the Foreign Minister.

