Tehran-Baku ties changed from misunderstanding to interaction

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in a joint press conference with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran.

At the start of his comments, the top Iranian diplomat spoke about his meeting with Bayramov earlier today and said that a variety of issues were discussed between them including developing Tehran-Baku ties and cooperation and preserving the territorial integrity of countries.

Saying that the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict was another topic emphasized during their meeting, Amir-Abdollahian stated that from the beginning of the conflict, Iran announced its readiness to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

"We are ready for the remaining issues to be resolved based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the parties and through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

Noting that it is important to consider the regional formats, the Iranian top diplomat continued that during his last week's trip to Ankara, he and the Turkish foreign minister agreed on holding a tripartite meeting of Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye in Tehran at the level of foreign ministers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the trip of the Azerbaijani President to Iran will be discussed between the Iranian and Azerbaijani sides later today.

Turning to the matter of electricity exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan, Amir-Abdollahian said that the two sides have reached some agreements that would be finalized during the visit of the Iranian energy minister to Azerbaijan.

Saying that the Aras River's environmental issues were also discussed with the Azeri side, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of implementing the existing projects as well.

"We are pleased to see a leap in the volume of trade between the two countries in the past months, and we hope that with today's talks, the commercial and economic areas in the private and public sectors will expand relations," Amir-Abdollahian continued, adding, "Last spring, we passed the stage of misunderstandings and now we are in the stage of increasing development of comprehensive relations in line with the interests of the two countries."

