Iran opposes change in geopolitics of region

He made the remarks among reporters upon his arrival in Armenian capital of Yerevan on Thursday.

He pointed to the concentration of 13th government under President Raeisi on the principled policy of expanding and deepening ties with neighboring and regional states and emphasized on enhancing and strengthening relations with neighbors as the main aim behind his visit to this country.

Iran’s top security official stressed the need to establish peace and stability in the region through intra-regional cooperation and stated that Iran support formats like 3 + 3 of countries including Turkey, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia in Caucasus.

Shamkhani expressed hope that negotiations between Armenia and Republic of Azerbaijan would lead to a lasting peace within the framework of preserving the territorial integrity of both countries.

Islamic Republic of Iran is against any action that leads to changes in the geopolitics of the region, he added.

