Russia building new military base in Armenia

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia in a report wrote that the first news about the construction of a new Russian military base in the Armenian territory appeared in mid-June when the government adopted at a regular [Cabinet] session the decision to make amendments to the October 3, 2012 protocol on the placement of the Russian military base in the Armenian territory.

There is no mention of a new military base in the justification, but it is said that the "placement points of the Russian military base" and the composition of the land and immovable property being transferred to the Russian side and the legal basis documents are being changed, the report added.

The lands being transferred to the [new] Russian military base are within the administrative boundaries of Noyemberyan and Berd enlarged communities [in Tavush Province].

According to the report, they will be deployed in Aygepar and Voskepar settlements, as well as in the territory of the Noyemberyan community. According to preliminary information, about 2 thousand Russian soldiers will be brought there.

The news comes as none of the official sources of Armenia or Russia have yet reacted to it.

