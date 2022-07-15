Tehran has no limits on boosting inclusive coop. with Baku

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Shamkhani, who arrived in Baku on Friday morning, is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ramil Usubov, Secretary of the Security Council under the Azerbaijani president.

Iran is determined to increase cordial relations with the Muslim and Shiite neighboring country of Azerbaijan in all fields, said Shamkhani in this meeting.

"In the past 30 years, we have had very good cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan," he told the Azeri president, adding, "Your late father Heydar Aliyev always emphasized the development of these relations and cooperation."

Shamkhani considered the historical, cultural, and religious ties of the two nations undeniable, saying that the two countries should work in an atmosphere of mutual trust to introduce this common heritage to the world.

He emphasized the firm determination of the Islamic Republic to deal with the actors who are trying to destroy the relations between the two countries.

The Iranian top security official added, "With each other's help, we should not allow any elements to divide two nations."

The relations between Tehran and Baku are progressing seriously based on the decisive will of the leaders of the two countries without being influenced by the pressure of countries who seek to sour Tehran-Baku relations, Ilham Aliyev also said for his part.

After the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, very suitable conditions have been created for Tehran and Baku to activate potential capacities in the fields of transit, oil, trade, and energy, he added.

