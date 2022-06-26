Israeli regime detains 11 Palestinians in West Bank

According to the report published by the Tehran-based Palestinian Information Center, the spokesman of the Zionist Israeli regime military announced the detention of eleven Palestinians who had been wanted by the regime in the West bank.

The report also said that two Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails were again detained by Zionists in the city of Beit Ummar in the north of Al-Khalil.

The Israeli military also arrested a Palestinian activist in occupied territories and four other young Palestinians in the south of Jenin.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Palestinian administrative prisoners continue to boycott the courts of the occupying regime of Israel for the 177th consecutive day in a bid to end the administrative detention.

At the same time, the media have reported that dozens of Israeli settlers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Israeli police forces.

Local Palestinian sources also reported clashes between the occupying regime's forces and young Palestinian men at the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm in the West Bank.

According to the report, the occupying forces closed the main roads leading to Nur Shams camp.

