Iran, Turkey explore paths to beef up scientific ties

In a meeting held on Saturday, Mohammad Nabi Shahiki, the deputy science minister of innovation and technology, and Mustafa Aydin, the president of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), elaborated on the capacities of each country, and explored the potentials for expanding scientific cooperation, the ministry of science, research, and technology reported, according to Tehran Times.

The officials proposed the establishment of a technology transfer office, cooperation in the fields of water technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and the implementation of joint projects between the Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations of Iran and Turkey, with a priority on transferring technology to the industrial sector.

The two sides agreed on launching a joint digital economy research center. Partnership in holding start-up events, periodically, as well as defining collaborative postdoc projects in modern agriculture, biomaterials, and biotechnology sectors were among the other agreed programs.

The officials also announced their readiness to foster ties among universities of the two countries to further enhance scientific and technological collaborations.

Mazandaran, Istanbul sci-tech parks to boost ties

In February, Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Istanbul’s Biruni Teknopark, discussed ways to broaden their technological and scientific interactions.

During the online meeting, Karim Soleimani, head of Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Sezgin Erzan, general manager of Biruni Teknopark, stressed the significance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, the science ministry reported.

The two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focusing on establishing technology transfer offices, supporting the establishment of Iranian and Turkish companies in the two countries, as well as facilitating Iranian companies’ entrance into new markets.

Attracting domestic and foreign investment to support Turkish, and Iranian start-ups will be a new step in the globalization of knowledge-based companies. The cooperation will be a turning point in the development of international markets for the companies operating in Mazandaran’s science and technology park.

By creating a suitable platform for knowledge exchange, investment and establishment of companies, unique opportunities will be provided for the growth and technological progress of Iranian companies at the global level.

The meeting is supposed to be the beginning of a strategic cooperation between the two sides. Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups will be able to benefit from the MOU to develop their business in Turkey and Europe.

MNA