Jun 22, 2022, 4:41 PM

Islamic Jihad calls for armed resistance against Zionists

Islamic Jihad calls for armed resistance against Zionists

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine has called for all types of resistance against Zionists including armed resistance.

The Islamic Jihad statement was issued in reaction to the martyrdom of 28-year-old Palestinian Ali Hassan Harb by an Israeli settler in the village of Iskaka, in the central occupied West Bank region of Salfit.

The horrendous crime was committed like other crimes carried out by the occupying regime and in the framework of the declared war waged by the soldiers of the regime and the settlers against the Plaestinian nation, the statement reads.

Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine also called for unity among all the Palestinian groups.

The movement has also stressed the need for declaring stances to put end to the criminal moves against defenseless Palestinians.

