To pay his respects, Pezeshkian laid a wreath and recited a prayer at the mausoleum.

He also visited the memorial for the martyrs of January 20, 1990, in Baku, where he honored their memory by laying another wreath.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian president arrived in Baku on Monday and was officially welcomed by his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

MNA/President.ir