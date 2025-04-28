Iran volume of trade transactions with other countries up 11%

Speaking on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dubbed “Iran Expo 2025,” held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday, he emphasized that Iran has enhanced its trade and economic exchanges with the countries of the world despite the cruel US sanctions imposed against country.

The minister went on to say that Iran exported 152 million tons of goods, valued at $57.8 billion, to other countries in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025).

Turning to Iran’s volume of trade exchanges with the countries in the world, Atabak pointed out that Iran’s volume of trade exchanges with the countries in the world has increased to $130 billion, showing an 11 percent growth compared to a year earlier.

With the strengthening economic diplomacy, Iran should develop the implementation of Preferential and Free Trade Agreements with other countries, the minister of industry highlighted.

