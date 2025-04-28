Spain, Portugal, parts of France hit by massive power outage

Spain and Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage on Monday, leaving millions without electricity, according to Euronews.

In Portugal, official sources told domestic media that the outage was nationwide, while similar reports are coming out of Spain.

Madrid's Barajas International Airport was left without power, while telecommunications have also been affected, with residents across the two countries saying they have no access to mobile networks. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region.

Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports. The blackout has affected hospitals, too, including Madrid's La Paz, the report added.

