US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Yemen' Ansarallah

The US imposed sanctions on Monday on three vessels and their owners for delivering oil and gas products to Yemen's Ansarallah Movement, Reuters news agency reported.

The sanctions targeted Marshall Islands-registered Zaas Shipping & Trading Co and Great Success Shipping Co, and Mauritius-registered Bagsak Shipping Co and the cargo vessels they used to deliver oil and gas products to the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkner claimed that the US reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Yemenis from funding their dangerous and destabilizing attacks in the region.

The Yemenis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea which were linked to the Israeli regime in solidarity with Palestinians.

