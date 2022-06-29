2 martyred, injured by Zionists in WB

Madar News reported that a 23-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Zionists in Jenin, West Bank on Wednesday morning.

According to the Palestinian sources, the man’s cousin also was killed by Zionists a few days ago.

Another Palestinian was wounded during the clashes in Jenin, according to the reports.

Zionist forces last night entered the Jenin camp using vehicles with Palestinian license plates and surrounded the houses of several Palestinians. This act of aggression led to fierce clashes breaking out between the locals and the Israeli regime's forces.

Several Palestinians were detained and interrogated following the clashes.

In this regard, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) reported that the Zionist’s aggression against Palestinian children in the West Bank and the occupied Al Quds has escalated recently.

Since the beginning of 2022, 15 Palestinian children and adolescents have been shot dead by Zionist militants, the report adds.

Most of the Israeli regime’s aggression against Palestinian children has taken place in Jenin province during which five children were killed and six were injured. Zionists also destroyed six Palestinian houses and displaced dozens of children, according to the report.

