UAE relations with Israel

This move means accepting the occupation of Palestine by a Muslim and Arab state and granting concessions to Israel for occupying Palestinian lands and trying to change the population in the interests of the Jewish people.

The start of Netanyahu's second term in 2009 coincided with Israel's efforts to forge closer ties with conservative Persian Gulf monarchies, including the UAE. The second important development in the process of revealing the UAE's relations with the Zionist regime is the invitation of Abu Dhabi from this regime to participate in the "Expo 2020" exhibition, and Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to attend this exhibition.



The seriousness of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel was met with major opposition from Muslims and Arabs and of course, the agreement of some Arab countries. At the same time, the Palestinian Authority condemned the agreement "in the strongest possible terms", calling it a "violation" of rights and a "betrayal" of the Palestinian people.

The most important aspect of the importance of normalizing the UAE's relations with Israel was the timing of the agreement. Before the UAE, Egypt had compromised with the Zionist regime by signing the Camp David Accords in 1978. But Egypt signed the Camp David Accords at a time when it was in a weak position and the Arab countries had lost four consecutive wars to the occupying regime. However, the UAE signed a peace agreement with the Zionist regime at a time when the regime was on the verge of decline and was under siege by the resistance. At the time of the Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv agreement, the Zionist regime had finally agreed to form a fragile coalition cabinet despite holding internal elections. The failure of Netanyahu's cabinet to deal with the corona outbreak and the protests by the people of the occupied territories was also to blame. It was unfortunate once again that a normalization agreement was reached on August 13, the "Day of Islamic Resistance" or the day of Israel's defeat in the 33-day war with Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006. Therefore, it can be said that the announcement of the UAE's official agreement with the Zionist regime on August 13 was done purposefully and with prior planning.

The very important and strategic goal of this agreement was to reduce the importance of the Palestinian issue from a major issue in the Islamic world to a normal and insignificant issue. This goal was on the agenda of the US government by US presidents, especially during the Trump era, and was a prelude to the implementation of the Century Deal Plan. Of course, the common ground between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on the Saudi coalition's invasion of Yemen should also be seen as an incentive for them to move closer together.

Regarding the normalization of relations between the Arab reactionary countries and the Zionist regime, several points should be considered.

1- As a result of this treacherous act of Abu Dhabi, no matter how much Israel opens its feet in the Persian Gulf, the security of the region will definitely be overshadowed. The issue that the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf should pay attention to is that the Zionists will never act in the national interests of the Muslim and Arab countries and the nature of Zionism is based on confrontation with the Islamic world. Basically, the security of the Zionist regime is in the conflict of the countries of the region and in this sense, there is a concern that the normalization of relations will lead to differences and tensions between the countries of the region.

2. The opening of Israel in the Persian Gulf countries and in the vicinity of Iran should not be compared with the presence of the Axis of Resistance next to the occupied territories, because the Zionist regime by the Palestinian Resistance Forces, Hezbollah and other Axis forces in Syria from around and completely in There is a security siege. If the presence of this regime in the countries bordering the Persian Gulf can not be considered as an attempt to blockade Iran's security or change the security balance. The axis of resistance is a legitimate current that has put some countermeasures on the agenda to defend the security of the region against the attacks of the Zionist regime. Given this fact, some other countries, especially Saudi Arabia, despite the US pressure to establish relations with Israel, are concerned about some of the political, diplomatic and security consequences of this action. Perhaps this is why King Salman of Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated that without an independent Palestinian state, there is no possibility of normalizing relations with Israel.

3- One of the important goals of the Zionist regime to strengthen relations with the UAE is to try to form a coalition between the Cooperation Council and Israel against Iran. This goal has been dictated to the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by the leaders of the Zionist regime and the United States for years, and the United States intends to form a Hebrew-Arab coalition to take control of Iran in West Asia. Inducing the so-called threat of Iran's regional power for the security of the Persian Gulf countries is also a pretext for the United States to sell arms to reactionary Arab countries and plunder their oil money. Of course, the UAE is not a major player in regional and international developments, and given the involvement of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Yemen, the idea of ​​creating an anti-Iranian coalition of countries that have a set of border political, ideological and economic differences in their relations. It is far from happening.

4. The UAE's attempt to attract huge Jewish investments is naturally part of the tendency of the UAE economist rulers, and it can be imagined that the Zionists, by making such promises, have pushed Abu Dhabi into a political quagmire. Saudi Arabia also tried to attract Jewish businessmen and owners of large American and non-American companies and banks through the Davos Desert Summit but to no avail. The UAE, which had the highest financial costs and casualties in the Yemeni war after Saudi Arabia, with the lowest interest and victory, can not hope to attract the Jews of Zionism.

5- The most important and serious obstacle to the normalization of relations between the Arab reactionary countries and Israel is the opposition of the public opinion of the Islamic world. The strength of this opposition is such that to this day the Emirati authorities have been cautious about this issue because they have to answer to their own people and the Islamic world, because the anger of the people may cause serious damage to the UAE and even chaos in this country. In the future, this maximum pressure and opposition will prevent the announcement of the normalization of relations leading to the desired results of the Arab rulers and the Zionists, and at the same time will lead to further cohesion and strengthening of the axis of resistance.

6. Iran's position in this regard is quite clear and considers the Zionist regime as the axis of evil and the main cause of insecurity in the region. Certainly, in the event of such an event, the country's officials will take the necessary measures.