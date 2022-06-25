131 Palestinians injured in Zionists raid on WB

According to Anadolu, the people were injured during an Israeli regime's attack on Palestinian marchers and protesters condemning the construction of settlements in separate areas in the North West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli regime's army used metal bullets and tear gas to disperse the Palestinian people.

Palestinian news sources also on Saturday morning reported that a Palestinian was shot dead by the Zionists in eastern Ramallah.

The Zionist attacks and aggression against the Palestinian people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have increased in recent months.

