  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 25, 2022, 10:00 AM

131 Palestinians injured in Zionists raid on WB

131 Palestinians injured in Zionists raid on WB

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – 131 Palestinian people were wounded after the Israeli regime's forces attacked their march in the northern West Bank on Friday night.

According to Anadolu, the people were injured during an Israeli regime's attack on Palestinian marchers and protesters condemning the construction of settlements in separate areas in the North West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli regime's army used metal bullets and tear gas to disperse the Palestinian people.

Palestinian news sources also on Saturday morning reported that a Palestinian was shot dead by the Zionists in eastern Ramallah.

The Zionist attacks and aggression against the Palestinian people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque have increased in recent months.

MP/IRN84800664/IRN84800564

News Code 188353
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188353/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News