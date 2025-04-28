Iran, Bolivia stress strengthening oil cooperation

Mohsen Paknejad said on Monday in a meeting with Alejandro Gallardo Baldiviezo that, given the capabilities of Iranian companies in exploration, Iran can share their successful experiences in ongoing exploration projects in Bolivia and foster effective collaboration in this field.

He also highlighted Bolivia’s expertise in solar power generation and related technologies, stating, “We are pleased to benefit from these experiences and technical knowledge in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Alejandro Gallardo Baldiviezo, Bolivian minister of energy and hydrocarbons, expressed condolences to the Iranian people over the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormuzgan Province.

He noted that the presence of Iranian companies at the Iran Expo 2025 exhibition presents a valuable opportunity to expand cooperation between the two countries, particularly in oil, gas, refining and petrochemicals.

The minister added that Bolivia is keen to utilize the expertise of Iranian knowledge-based companies in designing, constructing and operating oil refineries.

Referring to Bolivia’s achievements in renewable energy, he suggested that technical delegations from both countries should be formed as soon as possible to enhance cooperation in this sector.

MNA/Shana.ir