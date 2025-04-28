Yemen condemns US bombing of migrant center in Saada

Killing and massacring the innocent people is not a victory for the United States, he emphasized, Almasirah reported.

This brutality by the US government does not compensate for their military failure in the war, just as attacking innocent civilians is not considered an achievement, he added.

The international silence in the face of US crimes encourages them to continue the bloodshed by targeting residential areas under the pretext of military objectives to deceive public opinion, he said, adding that Washington's resort to such claims does not lead to a change in reality, rather, the truth is that Washington has criminal intent and pre-planned terrorist acts.

MNA