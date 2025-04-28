Yemen attacks US aircraft carrier Harry Truman: spokesman

The US massacres in Sanaa and Saada provinces resulted in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of people, the Yemeni military spokesman said, adding, “In response to the US attacks, the USS Truman was targeted by the Yemeni forces and had to flee."

The US enemy committed two massacres in the past few hours, one in Sanaa and the other in Saada, Yahya Sareed noted, according to Almasirah.

"We targeted the aircraft carrier and its fleet and engaged the US in a joint operation involving naval forces and drone and missile units," he said, adding that this joint operation was carried out with several cruise and ballistic missiles and drones over the past few hours.

“We forced the US Harry Truman aircraft carrier to retreat and move away from its former deployment center to the farthest point north of the Red Sea,” Yemeni armed forces noted.

Yemen will continue to chase US ships and all enemy naval fleets in the Red and Arabian Seas.

MNA