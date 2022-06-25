Hezbollah reacts to possible formation of Middle East NATO

Referring to the efforts of some Arab countries compromising with the Zionist regime to form military alliances with the regime, Sheikh Naeem Qasim said that despite the Zionists' aims for rising threats the Axis of Resistance, the Resistance groups consider such threats empty rhetoric.

"However, we are fully prepared and we are on full alert about the big maneuver and we are ready every day," he continued, adding, "Today we are in our strongest position with our allies in Palestine and the axis of Resistance."

He further emphasized the capabilities and efforts of the resistance groups and the immediate support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian cause and the unification of the countries under this flag, saying that this means that victory is the resistance's, according to Al Mayadeen.

Qasim stated, "We, as the resistance force, also strive to maintain the sovereignty and dignity of our homeland."

He went on to say that the US failed in defeating Lebanon's Hezbollah, adding that, "We will work for the formation of a national government and we will do our best to complete the cases in Lebanese's favor, and for that, we will call on everyone for help."

Noting that the goal of all Western policies is to continue the occupation in Palestine and hit the Palestinian cause, he said that the enemy started from Palestine as a starting point to dominating the ocean to the Persian Gulf and seeks to dominate the entire region.

"It is ridiculous for the United States to declare a "Middle East NATO" that includes the Arab states whose executive control is in the hands of the Israeli regime," he stressed.

"This alliance will disgrace them," he added.

Qasim also recalled that the main protectors of the Palestinian cause are the Palestinian people and the country's Resistance, adding that the Palestinians would not give up one iota of their lands even if some Muslim countries abandon the Palestinian cause.

He finished his remarks by saying that the countries that have normalized relations with the Zionist regime will harm themselves first, then theirown people people, Palestine and Palestinians.

MP/FNA14010404000501