Iran reacts to Netanyahu's hostile threats

In response to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent threats to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghai, said it was unsurprising that Israeli officials would attempt to divert attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza by making such claims.

The senior Iranian diplomat pointed out that Tel Aviv is well aware that any adventurous move or miscalculation against Iran will result in a swift and decisive response.

He further criticized Western nations, particularly those who continue to support the Israeli regime, for playing a role in exacerbating threats to global peace and security. Baghaei emphasized that such actions would only contribute to international instability.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response.

"There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated," he stressed.

