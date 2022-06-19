Hamas resist against Zionist settlement expansion: Statement

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas denounced a new Zionist settlement plan in occupied Palestine aimed at segregating the al-Masarah neighborhood from Bab al-Amoud and the rest of the neighborhoods of the holy city.

The move is in line with Judaism and blatant aggression against Bayt al-Maqdis and holy Islamic and Christian sites, the statement reads.

Hamas urged all the Palestinians and Palestinian groups to use all their capabilities to counter the New Zionist Judaisation plot in the Islamic sites.

Earlier, Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian Resistance and the stability of its nation.

Today, Bayt al-Maqdis is facing two big and important scenes because it is in its most difficult and dangerous situation and Israel is trying to Judaize and eradicate Palestinian people from this sacred place, he said, adding that occupiers are trying to gradually take control of Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a division in it.

Stating that the Palestinian people have stood against conspiracies orchestrated by Zionists and settlers to occupy the courtyard of Bab al-Amoud in the occupied lands and territories, Haniyeh said that the Palestinian people will never give up on the battle of will and identity and in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.

