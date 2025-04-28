Fire at Bandar Abbas port put out, death toll rises to 65

Mohammad Ashouri, the Hormozgan province, where Shahid Rajaee port is located, told reporters on Monday afternoon that the death toll from the blast and the subsequent fire rose to 65 as of Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni's announcement of ending the extinguishing fire operations was confirmed by the spokesman of the Fire Department on Monday afternoon.

Moreover, Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for Iran's National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO) said that the operations to put out the fire had been completed.

The spokesman added as many as 1,072 who had been injured in the incident have been discharged from the hospital, while 138 other injured were still being treated in the hospital.

Zafari added that the forensic medical examinations and debris removal operations were still ongoing and would take at least 20 more days.

A powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province on Saturday after a fuel tanker detonated for reasons still under investigation.

KI