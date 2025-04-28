  1. Politics
Canada needs to lift sanctions to restore ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says that Canada has to lift the anti-Iran sanctions as the first step to restore severed ties with Iran, saying that

Speaking in a news conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei answered a question from the Canadian CBS News about the status of Iran-Canada relations saying that "Iran supports peace and stability in the world, and Israel threatens peace and stability in the world and the region."

He added that, "The Canadians froze bilateral relations. We are ready for dialogue."

Baghaei also referred to the sanctions that Canada imposed on Iran after severing ties with Iran, saying that  "The first step is for Canada to lift the sanctions against Iran."

