Israeli forces martyr Palestinian youth in south Jenin

These news sources emphasized that the Palestinian youth, who had been wounded by Zionist bullets on Wednesday morning in Jaba’ Town, south of Jenin, was martyred due to the severity of his injuries.

The Zionist regime, which has currently occupied more than 75% of the Palestinian lands and territories, prevents Palestinians from living in other areas as well.

The repeated raids of Zionist regime’s military forces on the West Bank and launch of war against Gaza Strip in recent years have always aimed to achieve their malicious goals by undermining Palestinians’ ideals as well as increasing security of this fake regime.

MA/5531973