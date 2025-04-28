  1. World
Israel using aid as ‘weapons of war’: Palestinian official

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – A Palestinian envoy accuses Israel of using humanitarian aid as “weapons of war” during International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings as Gaza faces mass starvation due to an Israeli blockade.

A top Palestinian official told the International Court of Justice Monday that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza as a "weapon of war", at the start of a week of hearings at the UN's top court, AFP reported.

The ICJ is hearing dozens of nations and organisations to draw up a so-called advisory opinion on Israel's humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into its total blockage on aid entering war-ravaged Gaza.

Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi told judges that "all UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors".

