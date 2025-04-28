57 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in one day

Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that "In the past 24 hours, 57 more Palestinians have been martyred and 153 others have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Strip."

Since the Israeli occupation army began its renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2,222 Palestinians have been killed and 5,751 injured.

Also, the number of martyrs in the Zionist regime's genocidal war against Gaza since October 7, 2023, has increased to 52,314, and the number of injured has increased to 117,792.

In Jabalia, 10 family members were killed in an air strike on a residential area. Another home in Jabalia was also targeted in an air strike, killing eight people in one family, according to Al Jazeera.

In Khan Younis, four bodies were recovered from underneath the rubble of a bombed house.

A girl succumbed to her wounds from an air strike on a tent shelter in western Khan Younis city. A baby girl also succumbed to the wounds she sustained in the air strike.

