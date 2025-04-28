Polls open in Canada after Trump and tariffs dominate votes

Trump's threats ignited a wave of patriotism that swelled support for Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, a political newcomer who previously led two G7 central banks, Economic Times reported.

The Conservatives are aiming to end the Liberals’ two-term run, which began under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney touts his central banking experience to counter Donald Trump’s tariff threats, while Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blames past Liberal governance for Canada’s economic vulnerability to hostile American trade policies.

The economy is the focus of this election in Canada which is happening after Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as prime minister amid plummeting support.

When asked about affordability during the leaders’ English language debate, Mark Carney responded: “The biggest risk we have to affordability, the biggest risk we have to this economy is Donald Trump.”

MNA