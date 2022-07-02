Israeli regime's jets target Syria's Tartus

The strikes were carried out in Al Hamidiyah city located in Tartus province.

SANA, quoting an informed military source reported that the Zionist regime, with several rockets from above the Mediterranean Sea in the west of Tripoli, targeted several chicken farms in the area.

The attack led to the death of two civilians and the injury of two others, including a woman, the source added.

Zionist regime periodically launches missile attacks on targets in the east and northwest of Syria using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

UN peacekeeping forces stationed in Lebanon have repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions and violates Lebanese airspace on a daily basis

The Syrian government has repeatedly announced that the Zionist regime and its regional and Western allies support the terrorist takfiri groups that fight against the Syrian government.

So far, the Syrian army has repeatedly discovered arms and ammunition shipments that were made by the Zionists from terrorist groups based in Syria.

MP/FNA14010411000228