Apr 28, 2025, 1:13 PM

Explosion rocks Pakistan, 6 killed

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – An explosion hit Pakistan on Monday afternoon, leaving at least 6 people killed.

A bomb explosion in the Wana region in northwestern Pakistan killed 6 people and injured 16.

Reports suggest that members of a peace committee were the target of the explosion.

No further details have been released so far.

