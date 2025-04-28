Explosion rocks Pakistan, 6 killed

A bomb explosion in the Wana region in northwestern Pakistan killed 6 people and injured 16.
TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – An explosion hit Pakistan on Monday afternoon, leaving at least 6 people killed.
A bomb explosion in the Wana region in northwestern Pakistan killed 6 people and injured 16.
Reports suggest that members of a peace committee were the target of the explosion.
No further details have been released so far.
