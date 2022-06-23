Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh meet in Lebanon

According to a statement by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah received Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh for a meeting in Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah discussed with Ismail Haniyeh the development of the Axis of Resistance, threats, challenges and opportunities while stressing the need for cooperation of all parts of the Resistance Axis to serve the prime objective that is related with holy Quds, Islamic sanctities and the Palestinian ideal.

Haniyeh, arrived in Lebanon recently at the head of a high-level Hamas delegation. Local media in Lebanon have said he was scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

