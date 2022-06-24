  1. Politics
UN confirms Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Findings show that Israeli security forces fired bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for UN Human Rights Office said.

“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation,” Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any Israeli soldier “targeted a journalist.”

Shamdasani added that the information the OHCHR had gathered had revealed no “activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists”, Al Jazeera reported.

Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces while she was covering an army raid on Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

