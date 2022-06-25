Inclusive Resistance strategic key to confront occupiers

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau along with a delegation, met with Ziyad Al-Nakhalah the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, and other senior members of this organization on Friday night.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current political developments related to Palestine including the recent developments in the occupied Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Zionist regime's constant threats against the Palestinian people.

The senior Palestinian officials also discussed political evolutions and the occupiers' measures in order to infiltrate the region through compromise and normalization of relations with some Arab rulers and its negative consequences on Palestine and the nations of the region.

They also stressed that "inclusive Resistance" is a strategic option to counter the occupiers.

In a meeting with the Lebanese president on Friday, Haniyeh said that Hamas opposes any encroachment by the Zionist regime on Lebanese maritime resources.

The head of the Hamas political bureau also met with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah on Thursday, discussing developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, as well as the progress of the Axis of Resistance.

AY/84800632