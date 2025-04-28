  1. World
Apr 28, 2025

Israeli attacks kill 71 more Gazans as death toll tops 52,300

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – At least 71 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 52,314, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 153 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 117,792 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu news agency reported. 

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,222 people and injured over 5,700 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

