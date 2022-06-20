Hamid Karzai thanks Iran again for supporting Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Bahadخr Aminian, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Kabul, on Monday, June 20.

After the meeting, Karzai tweeted to say that in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador, he appreciated the positions of the Iranian authorities on various occasions and the support for Afghanistan's peace, stability and prosperity.

The former Afghan President also expressed his gratitude for the Islamic Republic of Iran's full support for Afghanistan's policies and the hosting of millions of Afghan refugees and called on the Taliban to cooperate with Iran on the water issue.

Karzai stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has long stood by the People of Afghanistan during difficult days and has not spared any help to the Afghan people, adding that Afghanistan should have a proper approach to Iran.

Iranian officials have always emphasized peace and stability in Afghanistan and stressed the need to form an inclusive government as the main security factor to achieve peace in the country.

In this regard, Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi told a press conference alongside his Kazakhstani counterpart yesterday in Tehran that the necessity of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan is among the issues that Tehran and Nursultan agree on.

