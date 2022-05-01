Afghanistan rulers not seeking to get into conflict with Iran

The Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul, Seyed Hassan Mortazavi met and held talks with Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan.

"What I infer from the behavior and actions of the rulers of Afghanistan is that they have no intention to get into a conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Karzai said in this meeting, referring to recent claims over border clashes between Iran and Taliban.

He went on to say that the leaders of Afghanistan's new government emphasize the principle of good neighborliness and strive to do so.

Some elements in border areas may intend to disrupt relations and cause conflict, he also said, stressing that both sides must take care to prevent such moves.

Iran has hosted a large number of Afghan immigrants for decades, and the situation in Tehran is understandable, he said

Karzai also expressed hope that with the improvement of the peace, security, and economic situation in Afghanistan, the Afghan people will be able to return to their country.

He also called on Iran to take action to assist Afghanistan in cooperation with regional powers and put decisions on the agenda to improve the situation of the people of this country.

