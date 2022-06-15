Iran envoy, Afghanistan's Abdullah discuss Tehran-Kabul ties

Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"Pleased to meet HE Bahador Aminian, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to #Afghanistan. We discussed the current political developments, bilateral relations, and ways of supporting the people of Afghanistan," Abdullah wrote on his Twitter account.

Abdullah, meanwhile, has recently returned to Afghanistan after a 43-day visit to India, and he has met with some political figures, including former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

As interactions are underway between Iran and Afghanistan, the Head of the Afghanistan Railway department, Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, met and held talks with the Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways ( RAI) Miad Salehi and they discussed ways to relaunch of Khaf-Herat Railway.

In this meeting, Sharafat called for the cooperation of officials of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume the third phase of the Khaf-Herat Railway.

