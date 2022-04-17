Taliban warn Pakistan over repetition of airstrikes, bombings

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a series of tweets condemned Pakistani airstrikes and bombings in Khost and Kunar provinces.

Mujahid added that Pakistan should not try the patience of the Afghan people in such matters, expressing hope that this mistake will not be repeated by Pakistan.

All issues must be resolved through political dialogue, and if these events are repeated, there will be many bad consequences for Islamabad, the Taliban official noted.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks and summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul.

Some Afghan political figures, including former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, have also condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In Khost province, hundreds of residents protested and chanted against Pakistan.

Pakistani airstrikes and bombings in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan have killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 20 others.

