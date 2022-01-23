Iran, Pakistan envoys discuss Afghanistan stability

Bahador Aminian, Iran's ambassador to Kabul met and held talks with Mansoor Ahmad Khan, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan.

"Met Iranian Ambassador Excellency Bahadar Aminian and discussed efforts for long term stability in Afghanistan through economic cooperation and regional connectivity", the Pakistani envoy tweeted.

Earlier, Aminian met with Mette Knudsen, the Deputy Special Representative (Political) for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to discuss stability and security, inclusive government, and economic development in Afghanistan.

Last week, Iran's ambassador to Kabul also met and held talks with former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

During the meeting, Karzai praised Iran's constructive role in maintaining good relations with Afghanistan.

